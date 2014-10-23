 MENU
October 23, 2014

20 Gay Halloween Costume Ideas: How to Maintain Nerd Cred While Being Super Slutty

The phrase “Less is more” has never been more widely followed than on gay Halloween.

Personally, with costumes, I prefer cool over sexy but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the latter! It’s gotten to the point where it feels like dressing up as a slutty angel/devil is a rite of passage for young gay men. But fear not! We at Gay-Nerds won’t let you walk down that halloween’d path of mediocrity. Here are some ideas for costumes if you want to maintain nerd cred and  dress up as a nerdy reference while still showing maximum amounts of skin.

Below are some inspiration for you guys and if possible, places to buy everything!

1. Nudist Beach from Kill La Kill

Kill la Kill - 21 - Large 06kill_la_kill___nudist_beach_cosplay_group_1_by_liuv-d7ks5ys

 

Source: http://liuv.deviantart.com/art/Kill-La-Kill-Nudist-Beach-Cosplay-Group-1-458169652

Where to Buy: Gun Holsters

 

2. Free! Iwatobi Swim Club

free-anime-wallpapers-2 Free-095Free-142

Source: http://sylviagphotoblog.com/2014/02/19/free-iwatobi-swim-club/

Where to Buy: Free! Jacket and Speedo

 

 

3. Finnick Odair from Hunger Games

finnick-odair-the-hunger-games-catching-fire-22880-1920x1080

 

Where to buy: Wetsuit add a trident, net and mockingjay pin and you’re all set!

 

 

4. Shirtless Link: Twilight Princess

tumblr_m7ut9s2Ysj1rwcpsqo1_500

3342655

 

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SiegfriedCosplay

 

 

5. Shulk from Xenoblade/ SSB4

Shulk_Alt

 

xenoblade_monado_replica_ver_0_8_wip_by_flametorchic-d55xiat

Source: http://flametorchic.deviantart.com/art/Xenoblade-Monado-replica-ver-0-8-WIP-312292325

 

 

6. Naked Sim from The Sims

MTS_lhawk07-1241220-shower

tumblr_msolxwFzeV1snd66po1_500

Source: http://gamingandfitness.com/

 

7. Dr . Manhattan from Watchmen

watchmen dc comics mars dr manhattan 1680x1050 wallpaper_wallpaperswa.com_58

561c13dfdeeb9b5f516b3255bdc37d70-d6fwukf

Source: http://dominoegnallange.deviantart.com/art/Dr-Manhattan-Cosplay-389523903

 

8. Johnny Cage from Mortal Kombat

1704891-wallpaper33

7904618446_346ad2004d_h

 

Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dalaimickey/7904618446/

 

9. Dante from Devil May Cry

3143289-2660098149-62875

Devil_May_Cry_3_by_DanteNeverCry

Source: http://dantenevercry.deviantart.com/

 

10. Wakka from FFX

20131216134727!Wakka_in_ffx-2

wakka_chillin_by_shinrajunkiecosplay-d4xbxcm

Source: http://shinrajunkiecosplay.deviantart.com/art/Wakka-Chillin-297848470

 

11. Hawkeye initiative

hawkeye1

The Hawkeye Initiative cosplayer 3

 

Source: http://www.themarysue.com/hawkeye-initiative-cosplay/

 

12. Gray from Fairy Tail

untitled_by_bookwormangel33-d7nmyyg006d8fe0fbd78c2cf208447bfa5f2ef6

Source: http://www.pinterest.com/pin/40110252905538469/

 

13. Swimmer / Youngster Joey from Pokemon

228px-Pxywikiwalkthrough523

4JoeyvsJoey_zpsd526e76f

 

2943712

 

Source: http://www.cosplay.com/photo/2943712/

Where to buy: Yellow Tank TopShort Shorts,Pokeballs,Blue Cap

 

14. Zangief, Mike Haggar and El Fuerte from Street Fighter

sf

IMG_50831-600x816jpeg

jpeg

Source: flickr: NY Comic con 2010, London Comic con 2013, NY Anime Fest 2009

 

15: Snake from Solid Snake: Snake Eater

metal-gear-solid-3-snake-eater-20040512063101330boer6metal_gear___naked_snake_and_a_brother_s_tattoo_2_by_rbf_productions-d5xg8hd

 

Source: http://rbf-productions-nl.deviantart.com/

 

16. Zoro from One Piece

one_piece_599_zoro_by_natalya_ru-d30c1hh

timeskip_zoro_4_by_sailorusagichan-d4vm9qq

 

Source: http://sailorusagichan.deviantart.com/art/Timeskip-Zoro-4-294971858

 

 

17. Lee Sin/ Graves from League of Legends

LeeSin_4

Wm0GG

Pool-Party-Graves-Splash

HUaEvZR

Source: https://www.tumblr.com/tagged/muay-thai-lee-sinhttp://www.reddit.com/r/leagueoflegends/comments/1puw18/pool_party_graves_cosplay_by_me_d/

 

18.  Arthur from Knights and Goblins

2d1516f30c179717d612d67cb821f508

1317449682762_f

Source: http://www.fotolog.com/eri0l/63369206/

Where to buy: Heart Boxers

 

19. Vincent from Catherine

1856319-vincenttriumph

6263944704_1e16fb46e6_z

 

Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/evil_e/6263944704/

 

20. Phoenix Namor

file_192487_0_avx8658

phoenix_five_cosplay_by_poizonazn-d5jkm9b

 

 

Source: http://poizonazn.deviantart.com/art/Phoenix-Five-Cosplay-335205551

 

 

As my drag queen friends used to say “Never underestimate the ingenuity of a slut with a costume and a pair of scissors”. Just add Shirtless to any character and you’ve got yourself a winning combination. If not, there’s always the latex superhero route or the chopped up dollar store costume. Remember, any costume can be slutty if you really try! If you’re proud of your costume, be sure to share it on our Facebook page

 

  • tchowski

    What does any of this have to do with being gay? These men are just nerds.

  • Andy

    Why is Youngster Joey on a list of slutty costume ideas!? WTF…

  • Gays can be nerds too, you know?

  • Knighta

    Well yes, but the article is not about anything that is particularly gay, nor straight. It’s just about Halloween costume ideas. So why say it’s gay-costumes. Basically it says that non-gay people can not wear this… And that again is wrong.

  • Apparently I’m a slut for cosplaying Dr Manhattan….
    Dank.