20 Gay Halloween Costume Ideas: How to Maintain Nerd Cred While Being Super Slutty

The phrase “Less is more” has never been more widely followed than on gay Halloween.

Personally, with costumes, I prefer cool over sexy but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the latter! It’s gotten to the point where it feels like dressing up as a slutty angel/devil is a rite of passage for young gay men. But fear not! We at Gay-Nerds won’t let you walk down that halloween’d path of mediocrity. Here are some ideas for costumes if you want to maintain nerd cred and dress up as a nerdy reference while still showing maximum amounts of skin.

Below are some inspiration for you guys and if possible, places to buy everything!

1. Nudist Beach from Kill La Kill

Source: http://liuv.deviantart.com/art/Kill-La-Kill-Nudist-Beach-Cosplay-Group-1-458169652

Where to Buy: Gun Holsters

2. Free! Iwatobi Swim Club

Source: http://sylviagphotoblog.com/2014/02/19/free-iwatobi-swim-club/

Where to Buy: Free! Jacket and Speedo

3. Finnick Odair from Hunger Games

Where to buy: Wetsuit add a trident, net and mockingjay pin and you’re all set!

4. Shirtless Link: Twilight Princess

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SiegfriedCosplay

5. Shulk from Xenoblade/ SSB4

Source: http://flametorchic.deviantart.com/art/Xenoblade-Monado-replica-ver-0-8-WIP-312292325

6. Naked Sim from The Sims

Source: http://gamingandfitness.com/

7. Dr . Manhattan from Watchmen

Source: http://dominoegnallange.deviantart.com/art/Dr-Manhattan-Cosplay-389523903

8. Johnny Cage from Mortal Kombat

Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dalaimickey/7904618446/

9. Dante from Devil May Cry

Source: http://dantenevercry.deviantart.com/

10. Wakka from FFX

Source: http://shinrajunkiecosplay.deviantart.com/art/Wakka-Chillin-297848470

11. Hawkeye initiative

Source: http://www.themarysue.com/hawkeye-initiative-cosplay/

12. Gray from Fairy Tail

Source: http://www.pinterest.com/pin/40110252905538469/

13. Swimmer / Youngster Joey from Pokemon

Source: http://www.cosplay.com/photo/2943712/

Where to buy: Yellow Tank Top , Short Shorts ,Pokeballs ,Blue Cap

14. Zangief, Mike Haggar and El Fuerte from Street Fighter

Source: flickr: NY Comic con 2010, London Comic con 2013, NY Anime Fest 2009

15: Snake from Solid Snake: Snake Eater

Source: http://rbf-productions-nl.deviantart.com/

16. Zoro from One Piece

Source: http://sailorusagichan.deviantart.com/art/Timeskip-Zoro-4-294971858

17. Lee Sin/ Graves from League of Legends

Source: https://www.tumblr.com/tagged/muay-thai-lee-sin , http://www.reddit.com/r/leagueoflegends/comments/1puw18/pool_party_graves_cosplay_by_me_d/

18. Arthur from Knights and Goblins

Source: http://www.fotolog.com/eri0l/63369206/

Where to buy: Heart Boxers

19. Vincent from Catherine

Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/evil_e/6263944704/

20. Phoenix Namor

Source: http://poizonazn.deviantart.com/art/Phoenix-Five-Cosplay-335205551

As my drag queen friends used to say “Never underestimate the ingenuity of a slut with a costume and a pair of scissors”. Just add Shirtless to any character and you’ve got yourself a winning combination. If not, there’s always the latex superhero route or the chopped up dollar store costume. Remember, any costume can be slutty if you really try! If you’re proud of your costume, be sure to share it on our Facebook page

