November 14, 2010 Comments (2) Views: 2046 Uncategorized, Website News

Gay-nerds chat now open!

chatroom

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 7 months since Gay Nerds opened up. It’s grown up a lot and it’s about time that we opened our very own chatroom!

It’s very much still in its infancy but I hope you’ll pop in for a visit 🙂

For those who wish to use a web client to access the chatroom:

Join the chat now!

For those who wish to use their own IRC client:
IRC server: irc.rizon.net
IRC channel: #gay-nerds

2 Responses to Gay-nerds chat now open!

