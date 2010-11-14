Gay-nerds chat now open!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 7 months since Gay Nerds opened up. It’s grown up a lot and it’s about time that we opened our very own chatroom!
It’s very much still in its infancy but I hope you’ll pop in for a visit 🙂
For those who wish to use a web client to access the chatroom:
For those who wish to use their own IRC client:
IRC server: irc.rizon.net
IRC channel: #gay-nerds
