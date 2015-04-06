 MENU
Gay of the Week: Karolina Dean

April 6, 2015 Comments (0) Views: 4066 Cosplay, Nerds

15 Nerdy Pug Costumes That Will Make You Dawwww

1. Wonder Pug
0c880f52b25f95335438a801c5899526

2. Bulbapug
502020097d317bfdcdbca5e2cfbc1c1e

3. Boxerman and Ropug
acf3ec33b8adf4689c166bf81286a486

4. Lord of the Pugs
pug-lord-of-the-rings-costumes-5
enhanced-buzz-5249-1382285592-5

5. Teen Pug
enhanced-buzz-6684-1382285701-5

6. Spug
enhanced-buzz-10943-1382286081-9

7. The Little Merpug
enhanced-buzz-11711-1382285574-4

8. Nyanpug
enhanced-buzz-23366-1382286601-8

9. Doctor Pug and his Tarpug
enhanced-buzz-25484-1382285907-5

10. Yopug
enhanced-buzz-28689-1382285822-5

11. Harry Pugter
tumblr_loyjdhD2uz1r0xr7wo1_500

12. SpiderPug
tumblr_mii0po1otN1r0xr7wo1_500

13. LumpySpacePug
tumblr_mvmd6qlm511spdbz5o2_1280

tumblr_mvmd6qlm511spdbz5o1_1280

14. SuperPug
tumblr_loyisy316N1r0xr7wo1_500

15. Pakkun
pakkun_cosplay2_by_JillyFoo

pakkun_cosplay1_by_JillyFoo

Have a pug and want to dress him up? Check out more costumes here

Sources: Buzzfeed, Tumblr, Pinterest, Deviantart

